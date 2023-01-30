Audi's Latest Concept Car Is A Luxury Coupe That Transforms Into A Truck!
Audi’s latest concept car, the Activesphere, is a luxury coupe that transforms itself into a truck with off-roading capabilities. With a hatchback that can convert itself into an open cargo bed at the touch of a button, the Activesphere is described as Audi’s most versatile concept. The Activesphere sits on top of a modular electric drive platform called the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that is so powerful it allows for a 200-mile range with just 10 minutes of charging and will be used in future production vehicles from Audi. Posted by PSmooth
