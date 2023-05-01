Woah: Reckless Teen Plows Stolen Car Into School Bus And Truck, Injuring Several People!
MILWAUKEE Several people were injured Monday after a reckless driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus and ran from the scene, Milwaukee Police confirm.
The crash happened outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented, near 80th and Mill, a little before 9 a.m.
MPD said in a news release that an 11-year-old who was on the bus was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old who was in the vehicle that struck the bus was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Police say the vehicle they were in had been stolen. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS