“You’re Getting One Right To The Chest” Sheriff’s Deputy Threatens To Shoot Man For Sitting In His Parked Car During Live Stream!

Two deputies approached a man in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, and threatened to shoot him all because he was sitting in his parked car. 34-year-old aspiring rapper Feezy Lebron was on a livestream when Justin Sabatine and Jacob Ruiz suddenly opened the vehicles door, pointed their guns at him as one officer told said hed shoot him straight in his chest. Lebron claimed that both deputies never disclosed why they were after him, and that he was surprised by the encounter since he had been parked inside his friends private parking lot with the engine switched off. Take off in this car and Im gonna shoot you,Sabatine says. In an apparent state of shock, Lebron asks why the officer would threaten to kill him, which led to the response, Im gonna make it super easy on you: if you put this car in drive, youre getting one right to the chest.

Posted by CZ