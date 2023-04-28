Woah: Man Shoots His Own Parachute With A Flare, Possibly Saving His Life!

This skydiver decided to inexplicably shoot his parachute with a flare, causing it to combust, and sending him tumbling towards Earth. Fortunately, he had a second parachute on hand and deployed it quickly while sailing through a cloud.



"Imagine if he didnt have a secondary chute," one person commented. "I did that once and my spare shoot didnt open up," another person joked. But the stunt left many people wondering, why?



One viewer thought it might not have been a stunt at all. "Difficult to see the whole chute but it may have been damaged and his descent was too fast," they said. "He did penetrate the cloud layer pretty quickly, even before firing the flare." If true, shooting a parachute to make it easier to release would be an all-time badass move.



A bit of research however shows that this video was a stunt performed by 31-year-old Kyle Marquart, who shot his parachute at 7,000 feet. Fortunately, he was quite prepared to release the burning chute and deploy his backup for the came. Posted By Ghost