Woah: Car Thief Somersaults Through Air As He's Ejected When Driver Loses Control!

The shocking footage was filmed in Ponta Grossa, in the Brazilian state of Parana.



In the video, taken by a CCTV camera, the stolen car spins onto its side at high speed down the middle of a residential street.



The man sitting in the passenger seat is ejected out of the vehicle's open window and is sent flying through the air.



The MailOnline reported that he shot through the foliage of a tree before slamming into the roof of a house and falling to the ground on the other side of a fence.



It is believed there were at least two people in the car and local media report that police had been in pursuit of the stolen car for a mile before it was thrown into the air.



It is thought that the passenger is currently under observation in a local hospital.



According to reports he will be taken to provide a statement to officers when he is discharged from the care of medics.



The driver was slightly luckier though, he suffered only minor injuries and was arrested for receiving stolen goods, dangerous driving and disobedience.



Well if they hadn't stolen the car in the first place and got themselves wrapped up in a police chase they wouldn't be in this situation now. Posted By Ghost