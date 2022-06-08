Black Adam (Starring Dwayne Johnson) (Trailer)
Black Adam is the next upcoming DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson. Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. In theaters October 21, 2022. Posted By Persist
