Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori!
Just weeks after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reportedly married one of his employees, Bianca Censori. According to TMZ, the marriage of West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, and Censori isn’t technically legal because they haven’t applied for a marriage certificate yet, but the outlet reports that they held a private Beverly Hills ceremony on Jan. 12 to exchange vows. Posted By Persist
