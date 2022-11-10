The Disrespect: Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezy Products Under New Name Following Split From Kanye West!
Adidas shared that it intends to release more Yeezys without Kanye West, who began his business partnership with the company in 2013. Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer confirmed what the company’s public statement, released in late October, said: “Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product. We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023.”. Posted By Persist
