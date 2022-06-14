Chvrles Vnthony - Its Better This Way [DMG Submitted]
New music from Washington, DC native Chvrles Vnthony off his newest EP Maybe It's Better This Way. It's set to create a frenzy among music lovers. According to Chvrles Vnthony, "Real music is making a comeback and I want to be a part of the movement."
Follow Chvrles Vnthony on his journey
Instagram: @ChvrlesVnthony
Youtube: Chvrles Vnthony
TikTok: @ChvrlesVnthony
Directed by errand_boy
Chvrles Vnthony - "It's Better This Way"
What we want vs what we receive in life.
