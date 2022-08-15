R.I.P. Nip: Nipsey Hussle Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame On His 37th Birthday!
Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored Monday with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on what would have been the Los Angeles hip-hop artist's 37th birthday. The ceremony was at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Amoeba Music. Hollywood Boulevard was shut down Monday morning to accommodate the large crowd gathered for the event between Gower Street and Argyle Avenue. Posted By Persist
