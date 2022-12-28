Boxing Star Gervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic violence Charges, Baby Mothers Frantic 911 Call "He's Going To Kill Me"
911 audio has been released regarding the recent arrest of boxer #GervontaDavis. In audio obtained by @tmz_tv, the victim was frantic and repeatedly pleaded for help on Tuesday. During the call, the woman screamed at the operator, "He's going to kill me!" She claimed the boxer damaged her car and attacked her while a child was present. Posted By PSmooth
