Hold Up: Mystikal Arrested For Rape, Domestic Violence In Louisiana!

Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. He was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage. he was charged with rape in the same state back in 2017 -- but beat the case when the charges were dropped for lack of evidence. Posted By Persist

