Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie: NASA Just Revealed What Black Holes Sound Like!
According to CNET, NASA captured the soundwaves of a black hole more than 200 million light-years away from us. “The black hole is found in the center of what’s known as the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is a majestic 11 million-light-year-wide bundle of galaxies shrouded by hot gas.
The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole.
Posted by Joe
