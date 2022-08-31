Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Movie Trailer)
The indie horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is set to be a dark retelling of the classic Winnie the Pooh story, reimagining the beloved characters as murderous slasher maniacs. Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed the upcoming horror movie, and today Jagged Edge Productions has unleashed the official trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS