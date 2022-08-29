NFL Player Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times During Attempted Carjacking In Washington DC!
According to authorities and his team, NFL player Brian Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., but was recovering with non-life threatening injuries on Sunday.
The attack was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast, according to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.
The victim was hospitalized after receiving multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity was not revealed by the department. Posted by JR
