Them Cops Need To Retire: Guy Manages to Escape Police Three Times In 8 Days!

Within an eight-day period, a man was able to escape the police three times. On October 15, 2022, officers observed a male with a suspended driver's license operating a vehicle in La Crosse, WI. When a traffic stop was conducted, he fled at a high rate of speed. A few days later, he was found again and fled, ignoring any commands. Another couple of days passed and he was discovered while police were responding to trouble with a party call. Officers approached him and he led them on another pursuit. Posted by PSmooth