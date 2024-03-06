Switcheroo: Twin Sisters Accused Of Swapping Places In Connection With Crash That Killed 2 Kids!
40,809
Today
DESCRIPTION
Identical twins from Minnesota are accused of swapping places after one of them, allegedly driving high on a rural highway, rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage and killed two children. Posted By Persist
nextvideos
Switcheroo: Twin Sisters Accused Of Swapping Places In Connection With Crash That Killed 2 Kids!
40,811
Today
That Ain't No Father: Bodycam Shows Father Being Arrested After He Ran Away From A Crash That Killed His 15-Year-Old Daughter!
99,274
Jan 18, 2024
Damn: Two People Killed In Tesla Crash With No Driver At The Wheel!
187,854
Apr 19, 2021
Horrible: Brutal Vehicle Crash In California Leaves 6 Dead, Including An Infant & Pregnant Woman!
151,973
Aug 05, 2022
Definitely Feeling All The Pain: 2 Bikers Get Into A Crazy Collision In Brazil!
106,348
Jun 02, 2022
Footage Of XXXTentacion Withdrawing $50,000 From The Bank Before He Was Killed Has Been Released Following The Start Of His Murder Trial!
126,112
Feb 07, 2023
Kodak Black Says He Will Pay Tuition For The Children Of The 2 FBI Agents That Were Killed In Florida!
176,262
Feb 06, 2021
Four Arrested & Charged With Assault After Alabama Riverfront Brawl!
89,064
Aug 12, 2023
Man Arrested Over Fatal Shooting Of TakeOff!
131,831
Dec 02, 2022
Justice Or Excessive? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison For Deadly Crash That Killed 4 People!
245,915
Dec 15, 2021
Spoke His Mind: CNN's Chris Cuomo Says Police Reform Won't Happen Until 'White People's Kids Start Getting Killed By Police'
216,642
Apr 19, 2021
Vanessa Bryant Reaches $29 Million Settlement With Los Angeles County Over Kobe/Gianna Helicopter Crash Photos!
31,869
Mar 01, 2023
“That Girl’s Not 18” Accused Rapist Gets Caught With His Pants Unzipped & Truck Full Of Kids During Traffic Stop!
101,479
Jul 17, 2023
Fast AF: Tesla Malfunctions & Accelerates On Its Own Crashing Hard!
216,297
Dec 21, 2021
Las Vegas Police Search House In Connection With Tupac Murder Investigation!
47,642
Jul 19, 2023
Sheesh: Wild Police Chase Ends With Driver & Passenger Being Ejected From Car!
53,907
Jun 05, 2023
Vicious: 2 Speeding Motorcyclists Crash Into Each Other & Take Out A 3rd Who Witnessed The Accident!
64,102
Mar 20, 2023
4 Men Charged In Overdose Death Of Actor Michael K. Williams!
157,721
Feb 03, 2022
Payback Was Quick: BTB Savage Murdered Hours After Posting Pictures Standing In The Blood Of His Dead Opp He Killed!
442,848
Mar 31, 2023
Chaos: Houston Man Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Gets Into A Fight With Her Family In The Courtroom!
112,013
Oct 20, 2023
5 People Have Been Killed In A Wild Crash On Pennsylvania Interstate During A Snow Squall! (Footage Of The Pileup)
136,457
Mar 28, 2022
It Is What It Is: The Whip Is Ruined But He Got Places To Be!
57,398
Apr 19, 2023
How You Shoot Someone Helping You: Florida Rap Artist Found Guilty Of Killing Woman While Filming Music Video!
189,064
May 24, 2022
Sheesh: Texas Woman Charged With Six Counts Of Murder In Fiery Windsor Hills Crash ... Faces Up To 90 Years In Prison!
172,929
Aug 09, 2022
29yr Old Female Chicago Cop Killed In Traffic Stop Allegedly By 2 Brothers... 1st Chicago Officer To Be Killed In 2 Years!
177,854
Aug 10, 2021
Richie Wess & Babyface Ray - Crash 2
645,367
May 13, 2023
They Handled That: Woman Who Threw Her 2 Young Kids Off Portland Bridge Dies In Prison!
127,792
Jun 05, 2023
All Bad: Tennessee Man Was Fatally Shot After YouTube 'Robbery Prank' Goes Wrong!
628,009
Feb 08, 2021
Group Of White Women Get Asked "How Many Of You Would Trade Places With A Black Person In This Society?"
113,754
Sep 29, 2022
She On That Jeffrey Dahmer Ish: Chicago Woman Dismembered Her Landlord & Put Her Remains In A Freezer!
90,411
Oct 15, 2022
Had That Cialis In His System: President Joe Biden Accused Of Touching Actress Eva Longoria Inappropriately!
121,555
Jun 17, 2023
SMH, Of All Places: 5 People Shot While Attending A Funeral In Racine, Wisconsin!
137,813
Jun 03, 2022
Over Snoring? Pennsylvania Man Fatally Stabs Neighbor Amid Feud Over 'Loud Snoring'
33,574
Jan 23, 2024
Biden Says It's On Sight For Isis As They Killed 12 Americans Soldiers "We Will Hunt You Down & Make You Pay"
156,176
Aug 27, 2021
Lucky To Be Alive: Driver Survives Being Ejected From His Truck After Vicious Crash!
49,502
Jun 27, 2023
Ragdoll: Big Man Got It Bad After This Motorcycle Crash!
123,960
Dec 08, 2022
What In The Flapping' Butterflies Is Going On Here? Grandma Got 2 Kids Fighting Under That Dress!
168,229
Mar 27, 2023
Horrible: Illinois Man Beheaded Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend & Placed Her Head In The Dumpster!
100,622
Jun 18, 2022
Getting Hers By Any Means: Granny Gets Caught Letting That Jet Take Care Of Them Hard To Reach Places!
107,192
Jul 03, 2023
He Really Threw His Set Up: Dude Just Killed 3 People In A Car Crash & Has No Remorse!
135,517
Feb 25, 2024