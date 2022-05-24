How You Shoot Someone Helping You: Florida Rap Artist Found Guilty Of Killing Woman While Filming Music Video!
A Florida man accused of shooting and killing a woman while filming a rap music video has been found guilty. Haley Cox was helping film a rap video with her boyfriend when prosecutor Melissa Grajales say she was shot and killed by Jordan Silver. "She never saw that man, the defendant, Jordan Silver, as he lifted that gun pointed towards her head pull the trigger and killed her," said Grajales. Posted By Persist
