YOU DO NOT ARREST AN ARAB Washington Woman Tells Deputies "You Do Not Arrest An Arab"... They Take Her In Anyway "You Touched My Breast"
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Two Escorts Try To Steal A Mans Rolex After Stealing His Own Gun While He Was Sleep!
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SHE WILDIN FR Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI
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Wild Hack: Dude Shows You How To Save $2000 By Doing This On Your Own Instead Of Going To Lamborghini!
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Chick Dropped Her Phone Down The Sewer & Went Down To Find It!
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Man Curses Out This Dude For Working Out Shirtless At The GYM!
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Do You See Kids Doing This Often In Your Neighborhood?
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Woah: Massive Shark Jumps Out Ocean!
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SHE SAID THEY HIT HER Chicago Woman Appears To Ram Her Car Into An ICE Vehicle, Gets Dragged Out By Agents, Then Claims She Was The One Who Got Hit And Is Seeking Justice!
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You Injured Though: Woman Tries To Take Off After Crashing Her Car!
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When They Say Don't Feed The Animals But You Still Do: Lama Was Not Trying To Let Dude Roll Up His Car Window After Giving It Food!
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“Do You Wanna Get Freaky In The Back?” They Came To Feed The Homeless But This Woman Had Other Plans!
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SMH: Karen Threatens To “Spread Covid” To A Family If They Don’t Give Up Their Table At Universal Studios!
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How Would You Handle This Situation? Dude Got Pressed While On A Date!
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Entire Train Car Cracks Up When Karen Claims She's Too Attractive!
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Good People Still Exist: Honest Man Returns Wallet He Found At Walmart!
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Foul: Store Customers Refuse To Let People Who Are Fleeing From A Shooting In The Store!
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Knees Gave Out: Joe Biden Keeps Falling Multiple Times Up The Stairs While Boarding Air Force One!
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Motorcyclists Get Robbed In A Remote Area Located In Sindh, Pakistan!
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Wait For It: This A Move You Should Not Do While Holding Your Baby!
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Oh Nah: Dude Was Holding His Own Casket At His Funeral!
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He Catfishing: The Barber Got Unk Looking Way Younger!
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BOLD Man In Scrubs Keeps Did Not Give AF After Woman Says "I Do Not Do An*l" In Corner Store
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Mexican Woman Tells foreigner To Go Back To Her Country! "You're In Mexico, You Have To Speak Spanish"
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What Would You Do? Chick Tricks Her Boyfriend Into Thinking A Buff Guy Was Hitting On Her At The Gym!
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He Can't Leave Them Hood Chicks Alone!
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Oh No Bambi, What Is You Doing? Sis Needs To Wear Flats Next Time!
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What In The Demolition Derby Going On Here? This Has To The The Worst Car Modification Ever!
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Suge Knight Warned P Diddy That His Life Is In Danger Because Of The Secrets He Know And The ‘Little Secret Room' They Participated In! (Audio)
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Oh Nah: Dude Got Cramps While Doing Leg Presses At The Gym And Then This Happened!
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Damn Shame: Woman Gets Caught With Stolen Flowers At Her Home From A Dead Person's Grave Site After Family Put An Airtag In Flowers!
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"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!
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Nope: How Much They Gotta Pay You To Do This Job!
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Double Take: Ukraine Snipers Are Different!
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CONTROVERSIAL TAKE Pastor In Washington DC Catching Heat For Speaking On Charlie Kirk 'How You Die Does Not Redeem How You Lived... You Don't Become A Hero In Death”
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Denver Cops Get Runned Off After Falsely Accusing Woman Of Drinking In Public!
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This Is Why You Shouldn't Do Drugs: Dude Was Stuck Like This For 5 Minutes Trying To Order A Meal At Burger King!
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What Would You Do? Old Lady Grabs A Chick Up By The Throat For Bashing Her Shopping Cart! (Skit)
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What Would You Do? Chick Deletes Her Boyfriend's 95 Overall Created Player In NBA 2K As A Prank! (Rewind)
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What Would You Do If This Dog Ran Towards You?
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Conan O'Brien Knew About '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Who Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Raping 2 Women! "You'll Be Caught Soon"
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