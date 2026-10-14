YOU DO NOT ARREST AN ARAB Washington Woman Tells Deputies "You Do Not Arrest An Arab"... They Take Her In Anyway "You Touched My Breast"

By Thrillz
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4,440
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Two Escorts Try To Steal A Mans Rolex After Stealing His Own Gun While He Was Sleep!

Two Escorts Try To Steal A Mans Rolex After Stealing His Own Gun While He Was Sleep!

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225,314
date submitted
Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI

SHE WILDIN FR Student-Teacher In Illinois Arrested At Elementary School After Snapchat Reports Her "Concerning" Post To The FBI

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251,491
date submitted
Wild Hack: Dude Shows You How To Save $2000 By Doing This On Your Own Instead Of Going To Lamborghini!

Wild Hack: Dude Shows You How To Save $2000 By Doing This On Your Own Instead Of Going To Lamborghini!

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241,040
date submitted
Chick Dropped Her Phone Down The Sewer & Went Down To Find It!

Chick Dropped Her Phone Down The Sewer & Went Down To Find It!

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223,112
date submitted
Man Curses Out This Dude For Working Out Shirtless At The GYM!

Man Curses Out This Dude For Working Out Shirtless At The GYM!

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240,133
date submitted
Do You See Kids Doing This Often In Your Neighborhood?

Do You See Kids Doing This Often In Your Neighborhood?

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426,438
date submitted
Woah: Massive Shark Jumps Out Ocean!

Woah: Massive Shark Jumps Out Ocean!

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427,470
date submitted
Chicago Woman Appears To Ram Her Car Into An ICE Vehicle, Gets Dragged Out By Agents, Then Claims She Was The One Who Got Hit And Is Seeking Justice!

SHE SAID THEY HIT HER Chicago Woman Appears To Ram Her Car Into An ICE Vehicle, Gets Dragged Out By Agents, Then Claims She Was The One Who Got Hit And Is Seeking Justice!

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89,604
date submitted
You Injured Though: Woman Tries To Take Off After Crashing Her Car!

You Injured Though: Woman Tries To Take Off After Crashing Her Car!

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175,222
date submitted
When They Say Don't Feed The Animals But You Still Do: Lama Was Not Trying To Let Dude Roll Up His Car Window After Giving It Food!

When They Say Don't Feed The Animals But You Still Do: Lama Was Not Trying To Let Dude Roll Up His Car Window After Giving It Food!

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236,010
date submitted
“Do You Wanna Get Freaky In The Back?” They Came To Feed The Homeless But This Woman Had Other Plans!

“Do You Wanna Get Freaky In The Back?” They Came To Feed The Homeless But This Woman Had Other Plans!

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440,954
date submitted
SMH: Karen Threatens To “Spread Covid” To A Family If They Don’t Give Up Their Table At Universal Studios!

SMH: Karen Threatens To “Spread Covid” To A Family If They Don’t Give Up Their Table At Universal Studios!

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212,744
date submitted
How Would You Handle This Situation? Dude Got Pressed While On A Date!

How Would You Handle This Situation? Dude Got Pressed While On A Date!

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224,375
date submitted
Entire Train Car Cracks Up When Karen Claims She's Too Attractive!

Entire Train Car Cracks Up When Karen Claims She's Too Attractive!

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218,389
date submitted
Good People Still Exist: Honest Man Returns Wallet He Found At Walmart!

Good People Still Exist: Honest Man Returns Wallet He Found At Walmart!

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243,889
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Foul: Store Customers Refuse To Let People Who Are Fleeing From A Shooting In The Store!

Foul: Store Customers Refuse To Let People Who Are Fleeing From A Shooting In The Store!

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198,596
date submitted
Knees Gave Out: Joe Biden Keeps Falling Multiple Times Up The Stairs While Boarding Air Force One!

Knees Gave Out: Joe Biden Keeps Falling Multiple Times Up The Stairs While Boarding Air Force One!

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345,589
date submitted
Motorcyclists Get Robbed In A Remote Area Located In Sindh, Pakistan!

Motorcyclists Get Robbed In A Remote Area Located In Sindh, Pakistan!

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77,687
date submitted
Wait For It: This A Move You Should Not Do While Holding Your Baby!

Wait For It: This A Move You Should Not Do While Holding Your Baby!

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615,053
date submitted
Oh Nah: Dude Was Holding His Own Casket At His Funeral!

Oh Nah: Dude Was Holding His Own Casket At His Funeral!

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123,210
date submitted
He Catfishing: The Barber Got Unk Looking Way Younger!

He Catfishing: The Barber Got Unk Looking Way Younger!

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199,740
date submitted
Man In Scrubs Keeps Did Not Give AF After Woman Says "I Do Not Do An*l" In Corner Store

BOLD Man In Scrubs Keeps Did Not Give AF After Woman Says "I Do Not Do An*l" In Corner Store

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87,450
date submitted
Mexican Woman Tells foreigner To Go Back To Her Country! "You're In Mexico, You Have To Speak Spanish"

Mexican Woman Tells foreigner To Go Back To Her Country! "You're In Mexico, You Have To Speak Spanish"

views
80,702
date submitted
What Would You Do? Chick Tricks Her Boyfriend Into Thinking A Buff Guy Was Hitting On Her At The Gym!

What Would You Do? Chick Tricks Her Boyfriend Into Thinking A Buff Guy Was Hitting On Her At The Gym!

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156,988
date submitted
He Can't Leave Them Hood Chicks Alone!

He Can't Leave Them Hood Chicks Alone!

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150,477
date submitted
Oh No Bambi, What Is You Doing? Sis Needs To Wear Flats Next Time!

Oh No Bambi, What Is You Doing? Sis Needs To Wear Flats Next Time!

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386,481
date submitted
What In The Demolition Derby Going On Here? This Has To The The Worst Car Modification Ever!

What In The Demolition Derby Going On Here? This Has To The The Worst Car Modification Ever!

views
235,846
date submitted
Suge Knight Warned P Diddy That His Life Is In Danger Because Of The Secrets He Know And The ‘Little Secret Room' They Participated In! (Audio)

Suge Knight Warned P Diddy That His Life Is In Danger Because Of The Secrets He Know And The ‘Little Secret Room' They Participated In! (Audio)

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94,366
date submitted
Oh Nah: Dude Got Cramps While Doing Leg Presses At The Gym And Then This Happened!

Oh Nah: Dude Got Cramps While Doing Leg Presses At The Gym And Then This Happened!

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108,567
date submitted
Damn Shame: Woman Gets Caught With Stolen Flowers At Her Home From A Dead Person's Grave Site After Family Put An Airtag In Flowers!

Damn Shame: Woman Gets Caught With Stolen Flowers At Her Home From A Dead Person's Grave Site After Family Put An Airtag In Flowers!

views
85,967
date submitted
"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!

"I'm Not Jumping In After You" Arizona Police Refused To Help Man Who Ends Up Drowning In A Lake!

views
168,721
date submitted
Nope: How Much They Gotta Pay You To Do This Job!

Nope: How Much They Gotta Pay You To Do This Job!

views
162,509
date submitted
Double Take: Ukraine Snipers Are Different!

Double Take: Ukraine Snipers Are Different!

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196,001
date submitted
Pastor In Washington DC Catching Heat For Speaking On Charlie Kirk 'How You Die Does Not Redeem How You Lived... You Don't Become A Hero In Death”

CONTROVERSIAL TAKE Pastor In Washington DC Catching Heat For Speaking On Charlie Kirk 'How You Die Does Not Redeem How You Lived... You Don't Become A Hero In Death”

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78,041
date submitted
Denver Cops Get Runned Off After Falsely Accusing Woman Of Drinking In Public!

Denver Cops Get Runned Off After Falsely Accusing Woman Of Drinking In Public!

views
108,915
date submitted
This Is Why You Shouldn't Do Drugs: Dude Was Stuck Like This For 5 Minutes Trying To Order A Meal At Burger King!

This Is Why You Shouldn't Do Drugs: Dude Was Stuck Like This For 5 Minutes Trying To Order A Meal At Burger King!

views
184,315
date submitted
What Would You Do? Old Lady Grabs A Chick Up By The Throat For Bashing Her Shopping Cart! (Skit)

What Would You Do? Old Lady Grabs A Chick Up By The Throat For Bashing Her Shopping Cart! (Skit)

views
183,328
date submitted
What Would You Do? Chick Deletes Her Boyfriend's 95 Overall Created Player In NBA 2K As A Prank! (Rewind)

What Would You Do? Chick Deletes Her Boyfriend's 95 Overall Created Player In NBA 2K As A Prank! (Rewind)

views
181,492
date submitted
What Would You Do If This Dog Ran Towards You?

What Would You Do If This Dog Ran Towards You?

views
336,575
date submitted
Conan O'Brien Knew About '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Who Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Raping 2 Women! "You'll Be Caught Soon"

Conan O'Brien Knew About '70s Show' Star Danny Masterson Who Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Raping 2 Women! "You'll Be Caught Soon"

views
198,628
date submitted