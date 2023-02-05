Motorcyclists Get Robbed In A Remote Area Located In Sindh, Pakistan!
Robber: Salam alaikum (Muslim greeting = peace be upon you)
Biker: Wa alaikum salam (and peace be upon you too)
Robber: Take out money
Biker: Brother pls dont do this
Robber: Take it out
Biker: Times are tough
Robber: proceeds to take his phone
Biker: Turn it off my family will call me
Robber: Yes
Biker: Recites prayer in Arabic Take money leave my bank cards Please leave me 100-200 Rupees for the emergency
Robber: Yeah I'll leave that, do you have more?
Biker: No thats all
Robber: Keep standing here Walks away
Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS