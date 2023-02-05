Motorcyclists Get Robbed In A Remote Area Located In Sindh, Pakistan!

Robber: Salam alaikum (Muslim greeting = peace be upon you)

Biker: Wa alaikum salam (and peace be upon you too)

Robber: Take out money

Biker: Brother pls dont do this

Robber: Take it out

Biker: Times are tough

Robber: proceeds to take his phone

Biker: Turn it off my family will call me

Robber: Yes

Biker: Recites prayer in Arabic Take money leave my bank cards Please leave me 100-200 Rupees for the emergency

Robber: Yeah I'll leave that, do you have more?

Biker: No thats all

Robber: Keep standing here Walks away
Posted By Ghost

