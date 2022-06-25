Aint That Some Sh*t: "Goat Of Kyiv" Injures 40 Russian Soldiers After Triggering Boobytrap!
A goat is being hailed as a hero of Kyiv after it triggered a string of grenades laid around a hospital by Russian troops injuring 40. The goat is said to have triggered a trip wire as Russians pinned grenades around the edge of a local hospital in a “circular defence”, Ukraine’s Chief Intelligence Directorate said. The Goat of Kyiv was named in reference to the mythical pilot, the Ghost of Kyiv, who is rumoured to have downed as many as 40 enemy planes in the invasion. Posted By Persist
