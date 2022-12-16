Cory Gunz x David Bars - Identical [Street Video]
Gunz & Bars OUT NOW!! https://sparta.ffm.to/gunzxbars via @respectthevision
By. CORY GUNZ AND DAVID BARS
Track Produced by Robert Hodge Jr/ Track Pros
Label: Respect the Vision (RTV) & DITC Studios
Origin: Bronx, NY
Genres: Hip-Hop
EXEC PROD: Showbiz
RECORDED AND MIXED AT DITC STUDIOS BY PARKS MUSIC AND JAHLIL LEMAY
Video shot by Upstate Groove
Cory Gunz:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corygunz
Twitter: https://twitter.com/corygunz
David Bars:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidbars__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realdavidbars
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealdavidbars
Respect The Vision:
YouTube: youtube.com/@respectthevision
Instagram: instagram.com/respectthevisionllc
Facebook: facebook.com/respectthevisionllc
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS