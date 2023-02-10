Who’s The GOAT? Jay-Z Gets The #1 Spot Of Billboard's Top 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time!
Billboard has crowned Jay-Z as the greatest of all time. They began rolling out the list on January 11 and released 10 rappers weekly, starting from the 50th spot and working their way up. Jay-Z was given the # 1 spot on the list, but who do you think should've been # 1 or do you agree with Billboard?. Posted By Persist
