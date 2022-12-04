Crazy: Truck Tumbles Over Side Of Freeway In Santa Clarita, Lands On Wreckage From Earlier Crash!
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- As rain soaked Southern California's roadways overnight, a series of three dangerous crashes were reported at the same spot in Santa Clarita, including a truck flipping over the side of a guardrail and crashing down on top of wreckage from an earlier collision. Posted By Ghost
