A Good Look Or Nah? The Prince Family Set Up A Memorial At The Scene Where Takeoff Was Killed!
"As family, friends and members of the public gather to remember Migos’ rapper Takeoff at his memorial service in Atlanta, the Prince Family set up a memorial at the scene where he was killed. Hundreds of roses are outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. They also released doves." - Mycah
