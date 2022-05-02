Crazy: High-Resolution Drone Footage Of A Devastating Tornado Hitting Ground In Andover, Kansas!
Footage via Youtube: Reed Timmer. An Extreme meteorologist captured high-resolution drone footage of a devastating tornado as it hit the ground in Andover, Kansas. While the sight is incredible in itself, the erratic nature of the storm caused a great deal of damage over the east side of the city. Winds raged up to 165 mph and the tornado spent about twenty minutes tearing up neighborhoods. Posted By Persist
