White Woman Whose Claim Caused Emmett Till's Murder Has Died At 88!

News

The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of whistling at and accosting her in Mississippi in 1955 causing his lynching, which galvanized a generation of activists to rise up in the Civil Rights Movement has died at 88. Carolyn Bryant Donham died in hospice care Tuesday night in Westlake, Louisiana. Posted By Persist

