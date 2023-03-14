Fire Or Nah? Disney Has Created A Real-Life Lightsaber!
Star Wars fans were surprised when Disney unveiled a "real" lightsaber during a presentation at SXSW.
Disney’s parks and experiences chairman, Josh D’Amaro, hit a button on the side of the lightsaber hilt he was holding, and a bright blue beam shot from it, making everyone confused trying to figure out how that was done. Leslie Evans, who runs R&D for Disney Imagineering, told the people at the event that this was a super hard project, but more details weren’t revealed.
Posted by PSmooth
