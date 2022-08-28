Stunning Rainbow-Like 'Iridescent Pileus Cloud' Appears Over Chinese City!
A unique phenomenon showing colourful iridescence formed on a pileus cloud appeared in Puning City in south China's Guangdong Province. At first glance it looks like a rainbow, but it's actually a cloud.
The colourful cloud was annex to a huge cumulus cloud. The spectacular colours of this phenomenon were further enhanced by the picturesque setting of Puning City.
Pileus, sometimes called cap clouds or scarf clouds, are smooth clouds that form atop a growing cumulus or cumulonimbus cloud.
The stunning video was shared by Science Girl on Twitter. "A spectacular Iridescent pileus cloud," reads the caption on the post. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS