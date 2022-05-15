Buffalo, NY Mass Shooting Suspect Appears In Court After Deadly Supermarket Attack!
A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered. Posted BY Persist
