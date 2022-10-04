Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!
24-year-old "Denis Japel" whos a player of the German football club Chemie Leipzig did everything he could to stop the ball going out of play for a goal-kick. He successfully managed to do so but slipped on the concrete floor and his momentum saw him go head first into a wall. Japel was knocked out after hitting the wall and slumped to the floor. He needed treatment and was quickly put in a recovery position by a teammate. Posted By Persist
