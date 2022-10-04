Damn: German Football Club Player Collides Face First With A Wall!

BROKEN? 14,129 views

24-year-old "Denis Japel" whos a player of the German football club Chemie Leipzig did everything he could to stop the ball going out of play for a goal-kick. He successfully managed to do so but slipped on the concrete floor and his momentum saw him go head first into a wall. Japel was knocked out after hitting the wall and slumped to the floor. He needed treatment and was quickly put in a recovery position by a teammate. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS