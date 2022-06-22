Scary: Plane Lands Without Landing Gear... Bursts Into Flames As Passengers Flee In Miami, FL!
A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday. Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had landed around 5:30 p.m. when the landing gear in the nose of the plane collapsed, Miami International Airport officials said. The MD-82 jetliner was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, officials said. Posted bY JR
