All Bad: Bird Flies Into US Military Jet, Causing It To Crash!
The US fighter jet had crashed near Lake Worth during landing approach. The T-45C Goshawk was conducting a training exercise when the bird ingested into the jet's single engine. There were two people in the plane - an instructor and a student - and both ejected before the crash. Out of the three homes, Chris Sellers' family had the luckiest escape as the jet's engine landed inches away from the spot where he was sitting with his 9-year-old daughter. Posted By Persist
