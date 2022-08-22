Video Game To HBO: The Last of Us (Teaser)
HBO has revealed the first teaser for the upcoming TV series adaptation of The Last of Us and it features Pedro Pascal's Joel, Bella Ramsey's Ellie, and more. The show—reported to have been the largest TV production to have ever been filmed in Canada—has been written and produced by Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, along with Craig Mazin, who was previously the writer and producer on HBO’s highly acclaimed Chernobyl. Posted By Persist
