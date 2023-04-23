Thoughts? This Might Be The Worse & Craziest Proposal Ever!
A video capturing a proposal in Lebanon has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen staging a fake kidnapping plot to propose to his girlfriend.
The video, uploaded by the man's sister, has received mixed reactions from viewers, with some calling it "different" while others found it bizarre.
Despite the unconventional proposal, the girlfriend was reportedly thrilled and said yes to the engagement. The incident has sparked a debate on social media about creative and unique proposals.
Thoughts on this proposal❔
Video was posted by 'tahlzyy_' on TikTok
Congratulations to @_rizkybizzz and his fiancé
