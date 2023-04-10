Woah: Shocking Video Of Cow Being Dragged Into Tornado!
Sadly, cows flying through the air is not just a fanciful scene in the movie Twister. It happens quite regularly in tornado alley and can be quite a problem for the animal, the farmers, and even the general public because let's face it no one wants a 1500-pound cow smashing through their windshield or the roof of their home. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS