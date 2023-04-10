Woah: Shocking Video Of Cow Being Dragged Into Tornado!

Animals

Sadly, cows flying through the air is not just a fanciful scene in the movie Twister. It happens quite regularly in tornado alley and can be quite a problem for the animal, the farmers, and even the general public because let's face it no one wants a 1500-pound cow smashing through their windshield or the roof of their home. Posted By Ghost

