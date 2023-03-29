Wiz Khalifa Feat. Snoop Dogg - Don't Text Don't Call
Wiz Khalifa - Don't Text Don't Call ft. Snoop Dogg [Official Music Video]
Music Produced By Ty Dolla $ign
Video Shot By Braden Walker
��Stream/Download → https://stem.ffm.to/donttextdontcall
��Download Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm Now → http://weedfarm.wizkhalifa.com/install
��Khalifa Kush available now → http://khalifakush.com
��Taylor Gang Playlist → https://fanlink.to/tgytp
��Taylor Gang merch → http://store.taylorgang.com
Follow Wiz ↙️
►Subscribe to channel: http://goo.gl/y3Bnno
►Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/add/khalifat...
►Twitter - https://twitter.com/wizkhalifa
►Facebook - https://facebook.com/wizkhalifa
►Instagram - https://instagram.com/wizkhalifa
►Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/wizkhalifa
►Website: http://wizkhalifa.com
Follow TaylorGang ↙️
►YouTube -
/ taylorgang
►Twitter - https://twitter.com/taylorgang
►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/taylorgang
►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TaylorGang
►Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS