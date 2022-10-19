What Could Go Wrong? Texas Woman Gets Too Close To Bison At Canyons State Park!
Via: @rebeccaclark
A Texas woman was literally gored by a bison at Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway.
According to the woman, Rebecca Clark, she was just trying to pass the bison and be on her way. Unfortunately the bison felt threatened as she was too close. That's when the animal charged.
It's hard to tell where Rebecca was struck, but she did indeed live to tell the tale. The bison are protected by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, but it's clear from this video that they can protect themselves just fine. Posted By Ghost
