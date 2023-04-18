DMV Montgomery County High School Cypher - Fresh Man [DrewStar Productions Submitted]
Montgomery County High School Cypher - Fresh Man (Prod. DrewStar)
S/o 2 the students from Montgomery County Damascus, Einstein, Paint Branch, Quince Orchard, Clarksburg, SpringBrook and Wootton High School that joined our program/platform that killed this track.
Artist: @1lil.leekk @realestthug_ @certified.jaayy @drewstar1100 @audreyhinya @juggbabyjank @zoebabyy__ @sackrunnarot
Producer/Dir: @DrewStar1100
Shot by: @_dsproductions
Email us to join our next High School Cypher in PG, DC, VA, B-More, and Moco at Highschoolcypher@gmail.com
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS