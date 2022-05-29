Prank Gone Wrong: Teen Wearing Ski Mask Points Water Gun At His Friend Who Fatally Shoots Him!
A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive after a “prank gone wrong” on Saturday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting was justified. Christopher Patton and two passengers who have been identified as Derreon McGowan and Jakuious Galloway, pulled in front of 16-year-old Joshua Davis’ home with masks on and pointed splat (water) guns at Davis that looked like real guns. According to Hearn, Davis then pointed a real gun at Patton and shot him once in the chest. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS