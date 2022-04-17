"Somebody Gon' Knock Him TF Out” Rory Calls Out Trey Songz For Allegedly Beating/Raping Women... Claims A Trey Songz Doc Will Be Worse Than R.Kelly's!

BROKEN? 20,564 views

He may have been cleared of sexual assault charges in a recent Las Vegas lawsuit, but R&B singer Trey Songz has been likened to R. Kelly by Rory & Mal podcast host Rory Farrell.

Claiming Songz – real name Tremaine Neverson – has victimised “at least a dozen” women he knows personally, Farrell said, “Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, rapey —- beats the —- out of women, like he is the scum of the —— earth.”

In a brief audio clip shared to Twitter, Farrell called Songz “f—— disgusting.”

“His doc is going to surpass – if you ever thought you could surpass an R. Kelly doc – I promise you in 15 years, Trey Songz, his doc will,” he said. “He is an awful human being… and somebody is going to knock him the —- out.” Posted by JR

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS