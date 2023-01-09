Made Her Own Sushi On The Go: Woman Went Viral After Eating Raw Salmon At A Bus!
A woman has gone viral and made the entire internet feel uncomfortable at the same time, by munching on raw salmon on the bus. In a TikTok video that's gained just over 2 million views, Aggie is seen tearing open a packet of salmon then biting into it like it’s an apple. In the video, Aggie asks viewers, "anyone else or am I a wrongen?" Judging by the comments on the post, it seem like it is just Aggie, with one writing: "I screamed from my mouth and my bowels." Posted by PSmooth
