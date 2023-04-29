Handled That: 7th Grader Safely Brings School Bus To A Stop After Driver Passes Out!
Dillon Reeves is being hailed a hero for bringing his school bus to a safe stop after the driver lost consciousness. Reeves, a student at Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren, Mich., was riding home from school on the bus Wednesday afternoon when he noticed the bus begin to veer into oncoming traffic. Not only was he able to bring the bus to a safe stop, said Livernois, but he also maintained control. Posted By Persist
