AB Feat. Boosie Badazz - Die For This [Adrien Broner Official Visualizer]

Stream the whole album here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/0RM1srYHXzwK8fFXwakoo7?si=pUOFKFZDStG_TEp0fT3iPw

Tracklist
Intro (Still Adjusting To Fame)
Forbes List (feat. 42 Dugg)
Static
Big Boy Status (feat. Young Thug)
My Brotha
How I’m Living
Die For This (feat. Boosie Badazz)
Big Things (feat. Yella Beezy)
That’s on her (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Miss My Bro’s
Crime Pay (feat. Meekmill & Rick Ross)
Better Man
Rich Bitch
Big Mad (feat. Cuban Doll)

