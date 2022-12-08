Jamaican Legend 'Sizzla' Burns DJ Khaled’s Platinum Plaques! "Yuh Insult Me DJ Khaled'
Sizzla posted on social media videos of himself burning two plaques sent to him from Khaled. The plaques commemorate two of Khaled’s albums gaining platinum certification and were presented to Sizzla for the part he played on the projects. However, Sizzla dubbed the gesture a “diss” to him and the people of Jamaica, saying he could hardly see his name on the plaques. Posted By Persist
