Doctor Charged For Allegedly Poisoning Husband's Tea With Drano!

News

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County dermatologist has been charged with trying to poison her husband by putting Drano in his tea, authorities said Wednesday.

Yue "Emily" Yu, a 45-year-old doctor from Irvine, was indicted by a grand jury on three felony counts of poisoning and one count of domestic battery with injury, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Yu was arrested in August. She was later released on bail.

Her estranged husband, Jack Chen, who is also a doctor, shared images from a hidden camera he says he set up in their kitchen after he noticed a chemical taste in his drinks. Posted By Ghost

