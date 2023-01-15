Next Level Snitching: Man Puts Drivers On Blast Who Ride Dirty & Make Their License Plates Unreadable In NYC!
Drivers in New York City have figured out a way to get around the NYPD's elaborate network of traffic enforcement cameras -- making their license plates unreadable. We meet the snitch trying to stop them and a ghost plate dealer keeping them on the streets. (Credit: Vice News) | Posted by JR
