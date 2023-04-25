Next Level: Protesters In France Block Highway With Concrete Blocks!
The demonstration in the Tarn region against the proposed A69 motorway drew in 8,200 protesters according to organisers; 4,500 according to the local authority.
They marched under intermittent rain along the route of the proposed highway, which would link the southern cities of Toulouse and Castres, carrying placards that read Less energy, fewer cars and less tarmac and other green messages. Posted By Ghost
