Fucc’d Up On So Many Levels: Woman Laughs And Plays Dumb After Killing Two People In Deadly DUI Crash!
Bodycam footage shows an Illinois woman laughing and playing dumb after she killed two people in a deadly DUI crash on April 10, 2022. Stephanie Melgoza blew three times over the legal limit shortly after failing every other sobriety test performed by East Peoria officers. "This doesn't happen. I go to Bradley," the clearly intoxicated woman said referencing the private university she was set to graduate from in the coming weeks. Youre pathetic, an officer said to Melgoza in the hospital when she continued to joke around after learning the two victims died. Melgoza pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI death and two counts of aggravated reckless driving before getting sentenced to 14 years in prisononThursday.
Posted by CZ
