SMH: French Police Arrest Man With Down Syndrome As They Hold Back His Panicking Mother!
A police officer uses his knee to pin a man with Down syndrome to the pavement and handcuff him. As the officer pins his knee into the man's back, he appears to cry out in pain. All the while, a frantic mother, tries to get to him and comfort him but she's blocked by an officer in sunglasses. Posted By Persist
